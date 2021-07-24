Isaiah Lucheli
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Journalist switches to farming

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lucheli has since embraced pyramid farming, growing different varieties of traditional vegetables in the 40 gardens he has.
  • The pyramid gardens sit on less than an eighth of an acre, but production is higher than growing on land.

About a kilometre off the Webuye-Eldoret Road in Mwamba sub-location, Lugari, is Isaiah Lucheli’s farm, which sits on part of his two acres that also hosts his home.

