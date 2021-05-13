Group hopes to end perpetual conflicts in Turkana through farming

Mr Vincent Bulinda, a member of Green Angels Farm Group on the group's 10-acre farm that is located at Katilu in Turkana South Sub County.
 

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Dense thorny thickets of invasive Prosopis juliflora weed characterise the extensive fields near River Turkwel at Katilu in Turkana South Sub County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.