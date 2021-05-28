Jane Mukami: Why I won’t stop growing groundnuts

groundnuts

Jane Mukami on her groundnuts farm in Tharaka-Nithi.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Kithino is a sleepy shopping centre in Tharaka Nithi County, with little economic activities save for a few shops and motorbike taxis.

