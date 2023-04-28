Green energy programmes to revive Narok forest cover

The three main economic activities in Narok – agriculture, tourism and livestock herding – are tied to climate change.

Nguzo Africa Executive Director Elizaphan Ogech says to revive the economy of region, conserving the environment is key.

Says Nelson Ole Nkirrokor, the CEO of Nkoilale Community Development Foundation (NCDF): “We have experienced droughts before but the current one has ravaged food and water sources and livestock.”

Nguzo Africa, a community organisation, and NCDF have partnered with the Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF) to green up Narok County in a bid to improve livelihoods and reduce carbon emissions.

KCDF, which is a pioneer of community philanthropy and sustainable development, works through strategic and carefully selected partnerships at the national and community level.

KCDF has partnered with NCDF to plant 85,000 tree seedlings in schools and community spaces in Nkoilale. It is also installing energy-saving stoves in homes and schools.

More than 46,000 seedlings have been planted in the last two years.

KCDF and Nguzo Africa have planted 60,300 seedlings in Narok South sub county since 2021.

Nguzo Africa Project Manager, Hillary Cheruiyot, says 33 schools have helped achieve the milestone.

“We can feel the weight of climate change. Encouraging people to plant trees is easier than when we started,” Nkirrokor says.

The CBO has built small water pans with dam liners on community spaces for tree-growing.

KCDF uses geo-referencing to capture real-time data in tree planting sites to audit the survival rates every quarter, says Patrick Mwangi, the monitoring, evaluation and learning officer at the foundation.

Larakwe Primary School headteacher, Johnston Mutai, has been leading his staff and pupils in greening the compound in a KCDF-Nguzo Africa project .

The school has planted 1,000 seedlings in two years.

“More than 800 have survived. The learners weed, apply manure, and water the trees regularly,” Mutai says, adding that the institution intends to plant another 1,000 seedlings in the next one year.

NCDF is working with Nkoilale Primary School to enhance tree cover. Moses Paraiywa, the headteacher, says the trees have made the school more habitable.

Naisudori Secondary School principal, Joseph Mutai, has been championing tree planting since 2017.

“Nguzo gave us more than 1,000 seedlings through its partnership with KCDF in 2021,” he says.

“More than 90 per cent have survived. Everyone here has a responsibility to take care of the trees.”

Naisudori Secondary School now has an energy-saving stove for its feeding programme.

“The stove cooks fast and ensures the food is clean. It does not emit smoke and has reduced the consumption of firewood by more than 60 per cent,” school senior cook Julius Chepkwony says.

Women in Nkoilale have also embraced energy-saving stoves.

Rikaton Kesier, a mother of seven, has spotted a business opportunity in the building, sale and installation of the jikos.

KCDF is integrating climate change mitigation and sustainable development goals through the project.

Peter Warui, a programme coordinator at KCDF, says linking tree-planting to livelihoods helps generate employment and grow incomes.

“Nurturing seedlings for sale and growing trees brings money, especially to young people,” Warui says.

Apart from reducing household budgets that would have gone into firewood, energy-saving stoves save trees.