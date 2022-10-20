I won’t allow shamba system in indigenous forests, Soipan Tuya says

Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary nominee Soipan Tuya has ruled out the possibility of reintroduction of the shamba system in the country’s indigenous forests.

Ms Tuya, however, noted that the practice of the shamba system would be permitted in commercial forests but only for reforestation.

The shamba system, also known as Pelis, allows farmers to grow their crops in the forest. It was abolished by President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, with the government saying it was subject to abuse by some Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officials and millers who were taking advantage to do logging.

At the same time, the CS nominee promised to crack down on noise pollution, especially around hospitals, schools and residential areas.

Ms Tuya, whose net worth is Sh156 million, made the position known while appearing before the Committee on Appointments (CoA) of the National Assembly during her vetting for the Environment CS position following her nomination by President William Ruto.

“My silence is not as you said it. We need to conserve our forests and the shamba system shall not be allowed in indigenous forests,” Ms Tuya told the committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula following a question from Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi.

Mr Wandayi, the Ugunja MP, had sought Ms Tuya’s comments especially after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was captured on TV advocating for the Shamba system in the country’s forests.

Clarification

However, Ms Tuya, currently a nominated Senator, told the committee that Mr Gachagua had since clarified what he meant by his comments.

The CS nominee went on to say that the ministry had an agreement with KFS and the community living adjacent to the country’s planted forests to be provided with seedlings for planting and in the process, be allowed to plant some crops with short maturity periods alongside the seedlings.

The approved crops, Ms Tuya said, would not include maize. Of the country’s total forest cover, 96 per cent is indigenous trees with four per cent in commercial or plantation forests.

She also noted that the fencing of Mau forest and others in the country was underway. The fencing of Phase One of the Mau complex is complete.

The nominated senator also promised to crack the whip on noisy bars around schools, hospitals and residential areas.

“As a ministry, we will work with the county governments to ensure that the licensing of bars takes cognisance of their proposed location. Churches and mosques will also be in designated areas so they do not cause noise pollution,” she said.

The CS nominee also castigated the inhumane manner in which Kenyans were evicted from the Mau complex after Belgut MP Nelson Koech said the government needs to resettle them.

“The government needs to resettle the Mau complex evictees in a neater way. They are still hanging around the forest, which makes it a big issue to the forest and themselves,” said Mr Koech.

Ms Tuya noted that while it is important to conserve the country’s forests, the plight of those living in forests must not be forgotten.

“It is important that we comply with the international standards on evictions. These are Kenyans with dignity. It is a matter we cannot close our eyes on,” she said.

Ms Tuya has served as Narok County Woman Representative for two terms since 2013. She was recently nominated to Senate.