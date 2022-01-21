Zachariah Makori

Zachariah Makori displays his crops at his pineapple farm in Kilifi. 

Former fruit vendor who now farms pineapples

By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • Makori grows the fruits using the master pit technology, which is almost similar to zai pits.
  • The farmer gets an average of 7,000 pieces of fruits an acre per year. 

Thousands of pineapples grown in neat rows welcome one to Zachariah Makori’s farm in Mlunguni village, Marafa, Kilifi County.

