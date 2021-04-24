Laura Nelima Lubasia
Stanley Kimuge | Natioin Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Engineer smells the money in herbs, spices

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ndalu Trading Centre in Tongaren, Bungoma County, is some 25km south west of Kitale, Kenya’s breadbasket.

Related

More from Business

  1. Mombasa firm builds three boats for Tanzania

  2. Safaricom rattles staff with ‘agility’ plan

  3. Taxman raid sheds light on Mombasa tycoon’s businesses

  4. Fr Eliud Mwenda: To teach farmers new crop varieties and practices, come to church

  5. Kenya Power bleeds Sh16bn in system losses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.