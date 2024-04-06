Bayer introduces centres of excellence to empower farmers

Bayer East Africa has partnered with local farmers and community groups to boost food production in the country.

The firm has established centres of excellence in Rumuruti in Laikipia County, Mwea (Kirinyaga), Kajiado and Mbita in Homa Bay County. The centres will be used as hubs for the dissemination of information and best practices aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices to increase agricultural productivity.

Speaking at a recent farmer's open day at the Rumuruti Centre of Excellence, Thomas Mutuma, head of market development at Bayer East Africa, said the Centres of Excellence act as innovative knowledge transfer platforms, providing farmers with comprehensive training on seed selection, crop protection and other essential aspects of the farming cycle.

"The centres provide hands-on learning experiences for local farmers by simulating farming scenarios for different crops in real-time. Engagement between the centres and farmers takes place through organised groups, walk-ins and telephone consultations," says Mr Mutuma.

Farmers receive expert advice on farming practices tailored to their specific regions, including seed selection based on climatic conditions, crop protection strategies and ongoing crop management techniques to improve yields.

According to Mr Mutuma, the training programmes are tailor-made for each region to ensure that farmers receive relevant information adapted to local climatic conditions.

Farmers have the opportunity to interact with expert agronomists, tour demonstration farms and learn about various agricultural practices such as land preparation, proper use of fertilisers, drip irrigation techniques and soil management.

The centres of excellence operate based on continuously collected data from Bayer's research and development team, ensuring that the information provided to farmers is evidence-based and applicable to their farms and local conditions.

This data-driven approach enables farmers to make informed decisions about soil testing, seed selection, crop protection and soil treatment, ultimately leading to improved agricultural outcomes.

The transformative impact of this knowledge is evident as farmers experience increased food security and economic empowerment through the sale of their surplus crops.

Testimonials from farmers like Janet Mutisya highlight the tangible benefits of participating in these programmes, indicating a positive impact on their farming practices and yields.