Balminder Singh Sokhi on his chilli farm in Gem, Siaya County. His produce was exported through Kisumu port last week.



Balminder Singh, man behind the export of chilli from western Kenya

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Nyabeda village in Gem, Siaya County, is not the typical place where one expects to find a horticulture produce exporter.

