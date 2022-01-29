Jacqueline Wamuyu

Jacqueline Wamuyu demonstrates how she makes a bio-pesticide to curb fall armyworms at her Mirera home in Laikipia County.

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Armyworms meet their match in ex-teacher’s bio-pesticide

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The founder of Dudu Company Limited makes a bio-pesticide to control fall armyworms, one of the most destructive pest.
  • Jacqueline was last year recognised as one of the top innovators by the Laikipia county government during Mashujaa Day.

Some 10 kilometres from Nanyuki town in Laikipia County, one finds Mirera, a semi-arid area that is sparsely populated. Most farmers here grow maize, beans, cabbages and tomatoes.

