Fall armyworms munch Turkana farmers' hopes

Maize farmers at irrigation schemes in Turkwel Ward in Turkana County are staring at huge losses after fall armyworms invaded their farms.

The fall armyworms have descended on the vast maize plantations at Natirae and Nadapal Irrigation Schemes in Loima Sub County.

The maize, which was at both flowering and seed formation stages, has been destroyed by the pests, setting panic in the region that the pests could spread to the other key irrigation schemes that have changed the face of the county.

The pests were causing severe damage to the plants causing 'dead heart' in maize as immature cobs was also attacked by larvae boring through the kernels, leading to complete decimation of the fields.

Mr Ekutan Lokupe, whose entire maize farm has been invaded by the pests, warns that the fall armyworm was multiplying at a fast rate and could soon engulf the entire county.

Fall armyworm on a maize cob.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

"The fall armyworms have rapidly developed resistance to our homemade pesticide that we make from a solution of neem tree leaves, tobacco and soap powder. We have lost hope," lamented Mr Lokupe.

When they hatch

At Nadapal Irrigation Scheme, the farmers noted that more eggs continue to be laid on the foliage of maize plants and larvae feed on the leaves when they hatch.

The larvae, they said, continue to grow even as they feast on the maize and its cobs.

"We urgently need support from relevant stakeholders to control the pests with reliable pesticides to spare us from starvation,” Mr Peter Ekamais said.

Desperate to get rid of the pests, Mr Ekamais said that all the homemade pesticides they have applied to their maize crops after being trained by officials from Africare Organization have proved unsuccessful.

If not eradicated in time, he said, the pests will most likely spread to other farms in especially at Katilu Irrigation Scheme.

Many locals who have been pastoralists had embraced farming with support from development partners and county government to keep hunger at bay.

Those who opted for other crops such as watermelon, tomatoes and traditional vegetables after receiving seeds from Africare Organization are not affected by the fall armyworms.

Farmers at Nadapal Irrigation Scheme that was established in 2012, had last year, resumed crop production after Africare Organization came to their aid and unblocked the intake of a canal that directs water to the farms from River Turkwel and also desilted the canal that had been destroyed by 2019 floods.

Thickets were cleared and the land tilled with tractors and beneficiaries were given free certified seeds and farm tools.

A farmer displays a fall armyworm.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

In May 2017, hundreds of small-scale farmers got low yields at major irrigation schemes when fall armyworms invaded their farms.

County statistics reveal that more than 3,000 acres of maize plantation were affected across the county with 1,500 acres being at Katilu Irrigation Scheme.