Aquatic fern plant brings relief to poultry keepers struggling with high cost of feeds

Victor Mwamuye

Victor Mwamuye harvests mature azolla plants to feed chicken in Kilifi County.

Photo credit: Bozo Jenje | Nation Media Group

By  Bozo Jenje

What you need to know:

  • The plant provides organic mulching for crops and hinders weed development as it maintains the soil moisture for a long time once applied.
  • Some of the challenges that come with cultivating the fern is that sometimes frogs invade the ponds if left open.

A few kilometres from Pwani University in Kilifi County,  one finds Kaembeni Child Development Centre.

