A collection of news on farming, agribusiness

Youth groups receive Sh5.7m interest-free loans to boost agribusinesses

Some 40 youth groups in Kiambu County trained on agribusiness by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have received Sh5.7 million interest-free loans from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF).

Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi said this would help make agriculture attractive to the youth. “This is an important financial boost to the youth. We are now assured people will continue to have food on their table,” she said.

The three-year project spearheaded by FAO in partnership with YEDF seeks to promote agribusiness among young people to address rural-urban migration as well as boost food security.

“FAO is committed to supporting the youth to have the necessary knowledge and skills to embrace agribusiness,” said FAO’s National Coordinator for Decent Rural Youth Employment, Mary Thiong’o.

Irene Mugo

****

Building of abattoir on course, says official

Isiolo Agriculture executive Lawrence Mwongela has assured residents that the county government will complete a modern abattoir that has been under construction for years.

At least Sh1 billion has been pumped into the slaughterhouse that is part of the government’s economic stimulus programme and whose construction started 13 years ago.

Dr Mwongela assured that awarding of contract to redesign and modify the abattoir to international standards was underway.

The abattoir, which has a capacity of processing 474, 000 animals annually, will offer reliable market for livestock products, create jobs and boost the region’s economy when complete.

Waweru Wairimu

****

Provide mobile dryers, maize farmers appeal to county governments

Maize growers in the North Rift have appealed to the national and county governments to provide them with mobile dryers in efforts to curb losses due to prolonged rainfall.

Ken Kili, a maize farmer from Soy in Uasin Gishu County, said heavy rains have made drying of the grain harder, putting the produce at risk of aflatoxin contamination.

Kipkorir Menjo, a Kenya Farmers Association official , said mobile dryers will protect farmers from losses. “Government needs to subsidise drying facilities and bring them closer to farmers,” said the official.

There is hope for farmers after the National Cereals and Produce Board this week announced subsidised drying services at their depots in Eldoret, Narok, Mois-Bridge, Kitale, Nakuru, Kisumu and Bungoma as well as other facilities.

Stanley Kimuge