Sansora Group, Simbi Roses admitted to anti-corruption initiative

Sansora Group of Companies and Simbi Roses have been admitted to the Blue Company Initiative, a network dedicated to combating corruption through capacity building and promotion of ethical business practices.

With a commitment to transparency and accountability, Sansora Group and Simbi Roses now join over 500 private sector players across East Africa in the pursuit of integrity and anti-bribery.

The private sector in Kenya recently sponsored a Bribery Bill in parliament, extending the fight against corruption and establishing specific requirements for private entities to adopt anti-bribery prevention procedures.

“Our admission to the Blue Company Initiative aligns perfectly with the core values of honesty, accountability, and integrity that my late husband and I have sought to instill in our businesses for over 40 years,” said Mrs Grace Nyachae, Executive Director of Sansora Group and Simbi Roses.

Extensive investments

Originating from a bakery business established in 1954 at Nyanturago Market-Kisii County, Sansora Group has evolved into a multifaceted conglomerate with extensive investments across various sectors in Kenya and beyond.

Since its inception, Sansora Bakery laid the foundation for the group's expansion, which now spans flour milling, real estate, banking, coffee, and more, with a notable presence in Kenya's major urban centers.

Simbi Roses on the other hand is a leading producer and exporter of cut flowers to Europe, Asia and the Far East.

Networking opportunities

“We are excited to leverage the resources and network offered by the Blue Company to further strengthen our anti-corruption efforts and contribute to a more transparent and fair business environment,” said Mrs Nyachae.

Membership in the Blue Company Initiative offers numerous benefits to Sansora Group, including enhanced reputation by demonstrating a proactive stance against corruption, access to best practices, networking opportunities and a competitive advantage.

The Blue Company project is an initiative founded by Mr Nazir Juma in 2018 to bring together captains of industry, corporations and institutions in the private sector, as well as members of the public with the objective of encouraging people to fight corruption in all its forms.