Safaricom launches M-Pesa Go for preteens, teens

Safaricom has launched M-Pesa Go targeting youths aged between 10 and 17 years to improve digital money management and financial literacy among young Kenyans.

M-Pesa Go will allow users to send and receive money, buy airtime and bundles, use Lipa na M-Pesa services, and access a customized version of the M-Pesa app.

Safaricom said it has restricted services such as withdrawing money, access to digital loans, and betting or forex payments to safeguard the young users.

To sign up for M-Pesa Go, parents and guardians can self-onboard an already registered SIM card.

They will be required to have an active SIM card registered on M-Pesa, a valid identification document as well as the child’s birth certificate.

“As M-Pesa we are committed to empowering and transforming the lives of everyone, and in M-Pesa Go, we are providing a revolutionary product designed for youngsters, but with oversight by parents or guardians. Leveraging the M-Pesa Super App, we plan to introduce a financial literacy platform that will equip children with tools for managing money,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo lauded the launch of the app stating that it will help boost digital literacy in the country among the youth.

“It is hugely in recognition of the importance of your planned inclusion of our children into the digital space that I find this occasion very important, and I have said I must personally witness and preside over this event today,” said Mr Owalo.

The CS said that the ministry will increase and fast-track connectivity across the country.