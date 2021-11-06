Safaricom announces four-hour M-Pesa disruption

Mobile money transfers

An M-Pesa agent carries out a transaction. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Telco giant Safaricom has issued a public notice informing its customers of planned maintenance that will disrupt mobile money transfer service M-Pesa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.