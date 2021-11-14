Relief for consumers as fuel prices remain unchanged 

Fuel pump

Fuel attendant holding a fuel pump at a filling station along Kimathi Street in this picture taken on June 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh129.72 for a litre of petrol, Sh110.6 for diesel and Sh103.54 for kerosene.  
  • Motorists in Mombasa will continue paying Sh127.46 per litre of petrol, Sh108.36 for diesel and Sh101.29 for kerosene.  

Consumers have been handed a relief after the energy regulator on Sunday maintained the current fuel prices for the next month. 

