Ukur Yatani
Plans to increase debt ceiling above Sh9 trillion start

By  Paul Wafula

What you need to know:

  • The budget for the 2021/22 is Sh3.02 trillion, is Sh216 billion more or a seven percent increase from the Sh2.81 trillion in the current financial year.
  • Kenya needs cash to pull it out of recession, national Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says.

The National Treasury has set in motion plans to increase the debt ceiling once again to afford the 2021/22 budget. 

