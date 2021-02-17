Ukur Yatani
Nation Media Group

IMF comeback signals tough times ahead 

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Past structural reforms had mixed results, having been blamed for pushing many into destitution.
  • President Mwai Kibaki's administration ensured Bretton Woods institutions were locked out of Kenya’s fiscal policy.

Brace for higher taxes, job cuts and tough economic times ahead, the IMF is back.

