Over 30 investors eye proposed Maai Mahiu economic zone

  • Nakuru County had called for proposals to set up ventures on about 50 acres of land, in a plan aimed at transforming Naivasha into an economic hub.

At least 33 investors from Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru counties are interested in setting up investment ventures at the proposed Maai Mahiu economic zone in Naivasha Sub-county.

