Over 30 investors eye proposed Maai Mahiu economic zone

At least 33 investors from Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru counties are interested in setting up investment ventures at the proposed Maai Mahiu economic zone in Naivasha Sub-county.

They are keen on sectors including building and construction, logistics, property, hospitality and health.

Nakuru County had called for proposals to set up ventures on about 50 acres of land, in a plan aimed at transforming Naivasha into an economic hub.

Some of the companies based in Nairobi, that are interested in expanding to Naivasha, are Marimo Construction Ltd, Enkavilla properties Ltd, Cool Breeze Gardens, Swing Valley Group, Pick and Go Ltd, Edge Advantage Ltd, Nyawawa Ltd, Tristesil Ltd and Enka engineering Ltd

Potential investors from Kiambu include Kereitta Enterprises Ltd, Cascade Company Ltd, K. Pipes and Fitting Centre Ltd and Thika View Service Station.

A section of Maai Mahiu town in Nakuru County as pictured on November 19, 2020. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Nakuru has the highest number of potential investors, including Cactus Ventures, Digiera Logistics Enterprises Ltd, Mabati and Steel Enterprises, Buffloc Investment, Metro Contractors, Trigger Agencies and Suppliers Ltd and Sepima Ltd.

Others are Apex Resort, Kester Kenya Ltd, Barebone Company, Bahati Africa Ltd, Gatke International Ltd, Ng'awam Ltd, Bonzo Investment Ltd, Mwachecom General Construction Ltd, Kika One Sixty Five Ltd, Regence Enterprises, Utugi Enterprises, Eserian Ltd and Donfab Enterprises Ltd.

Mr Kamau Njuguna, a director representing Kenya in the East Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the interest is a clear indication that Nakuru is the most preferred investment destination in the country.

"Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration should use the goodwill by the investors to fast-track the upgrade of infrastructure, health, and water services in the region as the demand for these services will peak in the next five years as more investors troop to Naivasha," said Mr Kamau.