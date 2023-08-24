Opera unveils new features for users to win through data-saving product

Mobile phone browser company, Opera, has announced several features and opportunities for users to win through its data-saving Opera Mini product, to support football fans through the just started 2023/24 season.

Some of the features and benefits to promote the campaign include enabling users to stream football matches live, data vouchers, cash prizes, mobile phones and a feature to predict outcomes for matches, where they will win $10,000 for every six correct predictions.

The company said through its Live Score, fans will access over 8,000 teams from competitions around the world, including the Premier League, La Liga, and the Champions League.

“Embedded right into the browser – and so guaranteed to load faster than any comparable service – Live Scores provides a Match List page that allows users to track any games they wish, even across multiple leagues, with a summary of kick-off times and live scores,” Opera said.

The company also said users in Kenya and Nigeria will not have to use additional data to browse through latest updates relating to developments in the football world, including line-ups, read running commentary, and match statistical.

“And for those who are on the go Opera Mini features Live Match Alerts, which provides notifications for all matches involving users’ favorite teams. The alerts will keep fans updated regarding kickoff times, goals, red cards, penalties, and the full-time result, so that they never have to miss a thing,” the company said.