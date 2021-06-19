Okiya Omtatah wants Mumias Receiver Manager Ramana Rao suspended

Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao

Mumias Sugar Receiver Manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao during a past press conference at Delta House in Nairobi on May 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil I Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A rights activist has moved to court seeking suspension of Mumias Sugar Company Receiver Manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao.

