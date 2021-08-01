New pryrethrum agency boss Mary Ontiri stirs hope in farmers

pyrethrum

Farmers harvesting pyrethrum flowers in Molo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Is Mary Moraa Ontiri the last hope for the ailing pyrethrum sub-sector?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.