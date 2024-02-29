New partnerships to support Kenyan innovators unveiled

Kenyan businesses eyeing the opening African market have been urged to patent their innovations, for maximum benefit from the local and continental markets.

To this end, the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi) has announced a new partnership with the Jua Kali Association to support enterprises across the country.

The announcement of the partnership was made during the second edition of the Homa Bay International Investment Conference at Tom Mboya University.

Kipi also said that it is collaborating with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to ensure that innovations belonging to local entrepreneurs that acquire intellectual property rights meet the set quality standards.

Intellectual property rights

“As stewards of intellectual property rights across patents, utility models, industrial designs, and trademarks, Kipi's goal at the conference is to empower the business community with the knowledge they need to protect their industrial property rights,” said John Onyango, Kipi Managing Director.

During the signing of the partnership, Mr Onyango and the Jua Kali Association CEO Richard Muteti said nurturing an innovation-driven ecosystem through the protection of intellectual property rights was a fundamental pillar for fostering national economic growth and innovation.

They urged businesses and individual investors to safeguard their innovations through patenting.

“Intellectual property is critical to the survival and growth of businesses and individual investors alike. Without it, innovators forfeit the chance to expand their businesses and lose their edge in the competitive market,” Mr Onyango said.

“In a marketplace teeming with creativity, protecting your product through intellectual property registration is your first step towards commercial success,” said Mr Muteti.

Innovation and entrepreneurship

He urged entrepreneurs in the country to register, patent, and brand their innovations, particularly those eyeing the lucrative East African market.

Kipi said their collaboration with Kebs will integrate intellectual property protection with quality standards enforcement, which ensures that innovations not only secure intellectual property rights but also meet national and international quality standards, enhancing their competitiveness in the global market.

“This collective drive towards enhanced intellectual property awareness and protection signifies a key stride towards establishing Kenya as a center of innovation and entrepreneurship.