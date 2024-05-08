Naivas donates Sh5m relief food to flood victims through Kenya Red

Naivas through Kenya Red Cross, which has been at the forefront of relief efforts to assist those affected by the ongoing floods in Kenya, is supporting the ongoing flood relief efforts by donating essential food items.

Naivas' support comes at a critical time as the Kenya Red Cross aims to assist 4,500 households affected by the floods, and the company plans to donate 4,500 care packs containing an assortment of dry food items as directed by the humanitarian organisation.

“We understand that time is of the essence given how dire the situation is and continues to be. Extending this support in the shortest timeframe has been our priority,” said Naivas Managing Director David Kimani.

He added that Naivas was committed to its role as a home-grown brand with a responsibility to the communities it serves.

“This is not a one-off initiative,” Mr Kimani said. “We are looking at other ways to leverage our network to continue supporting those impacted by the devastating floods.”

“So far, we are grateful that three of our suppliers have already joined hands with us in these efforts namely Pwani Oil Products Limited (Fresh Fri Vegetable Oil), Capwel Industries (Soko Maize Meal) and Kensalt Company.”

Donated kits

The donated kits are expected to be delivered to the Kenya Red Cross Headquarters in South C this week.

From there, the Red Cross will process and distribute them to affected families, providing much-needed relief at this difficult time.

At least eight people have died in the last 24 hours following heavy rains and flooding in many parts of the county, bringing the death toll to 238.

An update on Tuesday from Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's Interior Ministry added that a total of 174 people had been injured, 75 were missing and 47,000 families or 235,000 people had been displaced.

CS Kindiki also reported that 167 camps had been set up in 22 districts, housing 70,451 people. He added that some 286,011 people had been affected by the heavy rains.