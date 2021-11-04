MTN Uganda gets nod to market stake sale in Kenya

MTN Expo

An MTN Uganda internet facility exhibitor attends to a client at an exhibition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has given MTN Uganda the nod to market its shares in Kenya after the company opened its Sh28 billion Initial Public Offer (IPO) in Uganda last month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.