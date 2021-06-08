Uhuru says Safaricom deal good for “mutual prosperity with Ethiopia

Uhuru in Ethiopia

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are pictured at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on June 8, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Global Partnership for Ethiopia, as the consortium is known, was declared winner on May 22 and Safaricom paid the licence fee last Wednesday, earning permission to provide services across the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday said the award of an operating licence to a consortium led by Safaricom in Ethiopia will help improve both countries’ economies.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Humphrey Kariuki tax case adjourned

  2. What Safaricom entry into Ethiopia means

  3. SA minister suspended over Covid-19 scandal

  4. South African woman gives birth to 10 babies

  5. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 433 to 173,072

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.