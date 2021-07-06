CMA CEO Wyckliffe Shamiah
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

MPs target capital markets regulator over Sh36bn lost by investors

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Lawmakers are expected to question Capital Markets Authority CEO Wyckliffe Shamiah on Thursday over regulatory failures that have led to the loss of over Sh36 billion of investors’ money.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Rwanda jails 8 Kenyans in Equity Bank hacking case

  2. PRIME MPs target CMA over Sh36bn lost by investors

  3. PRIME Kirubi’s son-in-law joins Centum Real Estate board

  4. PRIME Tough times as cost of meals shoots up

  5. PRIME Naivas continues rapid expansion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.