Kenya Power gets Sh10bn to cushion it against tariff cut

MPs have awarded Kenya Power Sh9.9 billion to offset an expected revenue shortfall the company will incur following the reduction of electricity prices

Members of Parliament have awarded Kenya Power Sh9.9 billion to offset an expected revenue shortfall the company will incur following the reduction of electricity prices by the government in January.

