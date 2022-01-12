Kenya Power Company employees

Kenya Power Company employees carry out repairs to a transformer on Haile Selassie Road Mombasa in this photo taken on December 5, 2020. 

| Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Cash crunch looms at Kenya Power after price cuts

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Firm’s managers are keen to avoid expressing displeasure publicly over the new lower tariffs.
  • Privately, the company feels it is being forced to single-handedly shoulder the burden of reducing electricity prices.

Cash-strapped utility firm Kenya Power Company is set for tougher times after the government significantly slashed electricity prices, in a move that is likely to return the firm into loss-making territory.

