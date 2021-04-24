Mombasa firm shipyard builds three boats for Tanzania

By  Anthony Kitimo

 Mombasa-based shipyard, Southern Engineering Company (Seco), has marked an important milestone in the construction of vessels after building three pilot boats for Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), bringing the number of vessels built in the yard to eight in less than a decade.

