LSK challenges Finance Act 2023, asks court to stop collection of new taxes

The Law Society of Kenya has gone to court to challenge Finance Act 2023, arguing that it violates sections of the Constitution and should be declared illegal and null.

Under a certificate of urgency, LSK urged the Constitutional and Human Rights Court to stop government agencies and representatives, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from collecting new taxes.

It also argues that the Finance Act 2023 will "overburden" citizens in an already "harsh economy". At the same time, employers and employees will bear a heavy burden due to the law and this could lead to "lower the rate of employment in a country which is already grappling with low rates of employment."