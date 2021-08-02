The crucial but missing link in Africa air travel industry

Ethiopian airlines

An Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

It seems like air travel is slowly getting back to its pre-Covid-19 days. People are flying for varied reasons. It has been a while since I travelled on a plane. In addition, I have been slow in noticing the back to normalcy state within the sector.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.