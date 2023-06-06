Tala Kenya names Agnes Muthoni head of growth and strategy

Fintech Tala has announced the appointment of Agnes Muthoni as the new head of growth and strategy. Ms Muthoni, who is taking over from Annstella Mumbi, will be responsible for driving Tala’s strategic initiatives, fostering growth and advancing the organization’s projections of growing three-fold over the current financial year.

Ms Muthoni brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the private lender having spent over 15 years in strategy, partnerships, product and customer experience.

She has spent most of her career working for financial institutions including Standard Chartered bank and hyper-growth startups in Africa namely Cellulant and Andela, where she helped the organization grow from Series B to Series E funding raising over Sh40 billion.

Affordable credit

“I am honored and delighted to be joining Tala, I look forward to working with the team to further accelerate growth and maximize the positive impact of easily accessible and affordable credit on society. Together, we will strive to unlock the full potential of FinTech while ensuring its ethical and responsible deployment,” Ms Muthoni said.

Having been licensed to operate as a digital credit provider by the Central bank of Kenya earlier in Q1, Ms Muthoni will play a pivotal role in shaping Tala’s strategic direction and driving its expansion into new markets and sectors.

Innovative solutions

She will collaborate closely with a talented team of researchers, engineers and business professionals to identify growth opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and develop innovative solutions.

"Agnes’s appointment as the Head of Growth and Strategy marks an important milestone for us. Her deep understanding of the technology landscape, combined with strategic vision and leadership capabilities, make her the ideal candidate to lead our growth initiatives," said Mumbi who has been appointed interim General Manager for Tala-Kenya.