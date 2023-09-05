SasaPay appoints Daniel Njoroge Kiriungi as Chief Operating Officer

SasaPay has announced the appointment of Daniel Njoroge Kiriungi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Deputy CEO, effective immediately. With a career spanning 15 years in the technology sector, Mr Njoroge brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.

Mr Njoroge's career has been marked by his contributions to leading technology-focused, disruptive brands, making him a standout choice for this pivotal role. His most recent position as the Director Sales Network at Interswitch, a global payments company, showcased his ability to lead market penetration and growth, particularly in the Kenyan market.

Passion for innovation

The SasaPay board expressed confidence in their choice of Mr Njoroge for the position.

“We strongly believe Daniel is the right captain for the next stage of transformation and growth of SasaPay. We are confident that his passion for innovation and sustainability, coupled with his experience in the payments sector will enable us to unlock and create new opportunities for growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” SasaPay board said.

Mr Njoroge, on his part, expressed his enthusiasm following the appointment.

Empowering businesses

“I am hugely excited to be joining the SasaPay team. The business has demonstrated real potential to be a valuable, disruptive force in the financial services sector, and I am looking forward to leading the business and ensuring we deliver a positive impact for our customers,” he said.