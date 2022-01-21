Njambi Mungai: Open-mindedness helped me grow in my career

Njambi Mungai, the head of communications, media and advocacy at Clean Start. 

logo (8)

By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • To be successful, it takes the support and help from so many people around you.
  • Choosing a path that you are passionate about makes all the difference in the world. 

Njambi Mungai is a communication, media and advocacy specialist with more than a decade in the industry. Currently, she is the head of communications, media and advocacy at Clean Start. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.