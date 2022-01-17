Stay curious and teachable to succeed in your career 

Eunice Kilonzo

Eunice Kilonzo-Muraya the Manager Content Generation at Safaricom PLC.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (8)

By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Don’t underestimate what you are learning now; it builds into your skills set.
  • My vision is to be an international multimedia storyteller who goes where the story leads. 

Eunice Kilonzo-Muraya, a multimedia storyteller, is currently the Manager Content Generation at Safaricom PLC. Eunice is also a mentor and coach for young aspiring journalists and communications professionals. She shares her career path with the Sunday Nation. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.