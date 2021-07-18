A student most of my life, I’ve still grown in my career

Hussein Abkallo

Hussein Abkallo, a research scientist at International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • My academic and career journey is a firm reminder that focus and determination pays.
  • As a pastoralist, research and development for the poverty reduction plan are not only urgent but personal to me.

Dr Hussein Abkallo is a biotechnologist at International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI). He holds a PhD and MSc in Medical Sciences (Infections Research) from the Institute of Tropical Medicine, Nagasaki University, Japan and a BSc in Biomedical Sciences from Maseno University.

