Desire to make difference in the lives of others has driven my career growth

Fiona Asonga

Technology Service Providers Association of Kenya chief executive Fiona Asonga. 

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (8)
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • Transitioning into ICT and having to study on my own for the Cisco Certifications has been the highlight of my career journey. 
  • Dealing with varied membership expectations calls for wits and so I have learnt to constantly think on my feet to build consensus.

Fiona Asonga is the CEO, Technology Service Providers of Kenya (TESPOK). She holds a Bachelors degree in International Business Administration – Finance Concentration from United States International University (USIU) and is currently in process of completing an MBA in strategic management.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Energy dealers sue to block 16pc VAT on cooking gas

  2. Fiona Asonga: My passion is making a difference in the lives of others

  3. Global firms want Kenya to allow homosexuality

  4. PRIME Rabbit meat, the delicacy missing on your plate

  5. Uhuru mourns industrialist Naushad Merali

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.