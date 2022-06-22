KRA staff to wear cameras in war against kickbacks

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) workers will start body-worn cameras in the latest bid to curb tax cheating and crack down on staff bribery that abets duty evasion.

The cameras, popularly known as bodycams, will be used mainly by staff who work in the domestic tax department and customs and border control in the latest effort by authorities to fight corruption.

Some KRA staff have been accused of helping to fraudulently clear cargo and alter tax returns to help people dodge duty payments.

This has seen the workers amass multi-million shilling assets including real estate and posh cash that are not consistent with their pay.

The use of bodycams, commonly used by US law enforcement officers, are being introduced as Kenya seeks to reduce its appetite for debt in favour of funding the bulk of its budget from taxes.