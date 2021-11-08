KRA eyes rich tax cheats from social media posts

Times Tower

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The taxman is training its guns on rich Kenyans displaying lavish lifestyles on social media but paying little or no taxes.
  • The tax cheats risk travel bans, collection of duty directly from their suppliers and bankers and prosecution in what is emerging to be the biggest crackdown yet on high-net-worth individuals.
  • The KRA is racing to bring more people into the tax bracket and curb tax cheating and evasion in the quest to meet targets.

The taxman is training its guns on rich Kenyans displaying lavish lifestyles on social media but paying little or no taxes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.