KQ threatens to dismiss pilots taking part in strike

Kenya Airways now wants its pilots to report to work immediately or risk being dismissed for taking part in an ‘illegal’ strike.

In a memo from the airline’s Chief People Officer, Tom Shivo, all pilots on duty today and on Sunday November 6 are expected to report to work without fail.

“Individuals who fail to comply will be liable to appropriate action in line with the disciplinary code and the company policies,” the memo reads in part.

“They will have disobeyed lawful orders issued by management and calls for disciplinary action, which may result in dismissal.”

Kenya Airways (KQ) pilots are demanding for the ouster of the board and executives citing undisclosed governance and leadership issues.

They have also raised issued of failure to implement pay agreements (CBA), victimization of Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) members and delayed payment of monthly pension contribution for staff.

Cancelled flights

Several scheduled flights have been cancelled as KQ pilots vowed to begin a strike November 5 on claims the airline's management failed to address their grievances.

A crisis meeting between the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Mukomen failed to reach a deal amid cancellation of flights on at least three routes on Friday November 4: Nairobi-Entebbe (9.55pm), Nairobi-Lagos (3.30am) and Nairobi-Douala (9.40pm).