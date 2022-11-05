Airport workers join Kenya Airways pilots in ongoing strike

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) on Saturday asked their members to down their tools over Kenya Airport Authority’s failure to conclude and implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which was negotiated and agreed upon in 2019.

Kawu members who include airport customer service personnel, ground flight safety staff started the boycott at 2pm.

Kawu secretary-general Moss Ndiema asked members to withdraw labour and remain out of shop floor in all areas, "until KAA management finds the need and the urgency to conclude the CBA."

KAA has had a long-running battle with unionisable Kawu members over pay increases. The latest standoff looks set to distabillise operations across major travel facilities in the country.

KAA board had proposed to increase unionisable workers’ salaries by 6 percent yearly from 2016 to 2019. The move was aimed at preserving cash at the cash-strapped authority.

But Mr Ndiema opposed it saying that in as much as the two parties had agreed on a basic salary increment of 7 percent for workers in 2016, 7 percent in 2018, 2 percent in 2018, and 2 percent up to June 2019, KAA had created their own version of the CBA opting to reduce basic salary by between 1 and 4 percent.