KPA moves cargo handling services to government portal e-Citizen

The Kenya Ports Authority has moved its cargo handling services to the government portal e-Citizen from today.

Port users have applauded KPA for adopting technology and going paperless in its transactions by going live on the e-Citizen platform.

Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa) and The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA), the main port users, said the move is within the port’s charter which advocates for going paperless.

“The move will increase efficiency as we can track our transactions and identify whenever there’s a delay. We are asking the government to move to other state agencies to make our ports efficient to reduce costs of handling cargo,” said SCEA chief executive Gilbert Lagat.

Kifwa chairman Roy Mwanthi said, “This is commendable and draws services close to the digitized industry. This is the way to go.”

In a notice sent to port users on Tuesday, KPA advised port users to reach the page by logging into their individual e-Citizen accounts before progressing to the government services module.

“The new KPA page provides visibility into the entire chain by employing technology to digitize both the operational and payment processes, offering real-time tracking for users to see all shipments and their documentation from s single access. User manual and various other simplified portal operation guidelines have been provided on the page to enable ease of use,” read the notice by KPA.

To reduce user challenges, the authority has provided room for physical training to facilitate easy transition to its clients.

This is one of the moves by the government to digitise at least 5,000 essential services to enhance revenue collection by onboarding more services to the e-Citizen digital system.

Ministries and state agencies that provide various services to the public this week are meeting in Nakuru to fast-track the digitisation of the services by June this year.

The gathering brings together 77 government-owned service providers, Safaricom, and other major private firms that provide web-based payment platforms as the government targets enhanced revenue collection by onboarding more services to the e-Citizen digital system.

While opening the conference this week, Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok said that the assembling of different players was meant to ensure the digitisation drive was consultative and inclusive by factoring in the unique concerns of different service providers.

“What we are aspiring for is to provide an integrated payment system that will make government services faster, convenient, and user-friendly. We want a pentagon system that takes care of everyone’s interest while also moving as fast as possible to implement what the public truly deserves,” he said.

The Kenya Revenue Authority, KPA, Communication Authority, National Cereals and Produce Board, National Environment Management Authority, Kenya National Library Services and the Kenya Airports Authority are some of the main organisations expected to automate their services.