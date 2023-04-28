KFCB warns of increasing sharing of explicit content

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has warned against the sharing of inappropriate videos, audio-visuals and other content on social media platforms, saying it will be collecting evidence for arrest and prosecution.

This comes amid the increasing sharing of explicit photos and videos at a time when also young children become heavy users of social media.

The board says the vice has also taken a disconcerting turn with some bloggers and social media users sharing extremely offensive video content with the potential to cause harm to minors, a case in point being the recent streaming of graphic content of a mother killing a minor in Kitengela.

“The attention of the board) has been drawn to the sharing of graphic and disturbing audio-visual content on social media platforms in utter disregard for the interests and safety of children and other vulnerable members of society,” said KFCB acting chief executive, Christopher Wambua.

KFCB has also warned against sharing intimate images or videos of other parties without their consent. A person who commits this offence will be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

The board has also warned of people sharing videos that tend to be corrupt morals with those found guilty liable to imprisonment for two years or Sh7,000.

This comes after claims that some social media users are increasingly misusing digital apps to host and stream live video sessions of explicit sexual content in breach of laws.

“Indeed, some apps are being transformed into digital brothels from midnight onwards. Equally worrying is the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images or videos of individuals in violation of privacy laws,” Mr Wambua added.