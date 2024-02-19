Kenyan firm in deal to assemble electric motor bikes

Kenyan car dealer Autopax Limited is set to venture into the electric motorcycle assembly segment following a partnership with Ghanaian battery company Kofa.

Autopax, a subsidiary of Green Africa Group, will undertake the assembly of the bikes and source some parts locally.

The partnership will the duo develop a new electric motorcycle currently being tested for the Kenyan and Ghanaian markets.

“I am immensely proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership that symbolises a leap forward in our quest for sustainable mobility across our continent," said Joy Kalua, the chief executive officer of Autopax.

Kofa deals in battery swapping and will deploy a network of stations under this initiative.

Battery swap

“Kofa will set up a unique and sustainable battery swap network across the region, providing a reliable and efficient solution for energy storage and management," said Mr Eric Nygard the CEO of Kofa.

The company's Kore2 Swap and Go network, a recently launched multi-use platform designed to support the rapid and convenient exchange of vehicle batteries, will support the operations and service delivery.

“The Kore2 Swap and Go network is poised to revolutionise the way electric vehicles operate in Kenya. By ensuring that our electric motorcycles are always powered and ready, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future,” added Mr Nygard.

The partnership comes at a time when the world is shifting from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to environmentally sustainable transport systems to combat the challenges of climate change.