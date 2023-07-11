Kenya’s fuel taxes beat South Africa, US on higher VAT

Kenya has joined the league of countries collecting the highest taxes on fuel, calculated as a percentage of the final price, overtaking bigger economies such as the US and South Africa.

An analysis by the Business Daily shows that taxes in Kenya now account for 40 percent of the cost of every litre of super petrol and diesel, compared to 14 percent in Illinois State— the state with the highest fuel taxation in the US— and South Africa at 30 percent. Ethiopia does not tax fuel.