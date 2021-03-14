Kenya's forex reserves plunge by Sh27.8 billion on loan repayment

CBK boss Patrick Njoroge

Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, during a past press conference in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have declined by Sh27.8 billion (about $254 million) since the start of March, pulled down by external loan repayments.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME The men who aided Real People cart away billions

  2. Epra blames formula for shocking fuel price hike

  3. PRIME Here comes the purple tea

  4. PRIME The puzzle of cheaper fuel in Dar, Kampala

  5. PRIME Tullow woes scuttle Kenya’s oil dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.