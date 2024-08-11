Kenya Railways to buy new commuter trains

Kenya is set to acquire new high-capacity diesel-electric multiple units in a decongestion plan of Nairobi by strengthening the rail transport system.

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) on Sunday, August 11, disclosed it is in the advanced stages of acquiring an undisclosed number of Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMUs) which will have a capacity of 1,200 passengers.

This is part of the ambitious Kenya Railways Commuter Rail Masterplan where an initial 11 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) were bought from Spain in 2021.

But the DMUs which were meant to serve parts of the city and outskirts and ease reliance on matatus were old and lacked spare parts, hitches that significantly hampered the plan.

"KRC is therefore in the process of implementing the second phase of the master plan under the Nairobi Railway City project which entails among others, the purchase of new high capacity Diesel Electric Multiple Units with a sitting capacity of 1200 pa, double the capacity of the existing DMUs," KRC said yesterday in a statement.

Kenya Railways however said the 11 DMUs acquired in 2020 are fully operational and in good condition. "The DMUs, which operate on the Meter Gauge lines, run daily and as per schedule," the management said.

"Kenya Railways undertakes regular maintenance on the DMUs as well as other locomotives and coaches to ensure the safety and comfort of our customers at all times. In line with our standard operating procedures, we are bound to recall and detach locomotives and or coaches including the DMUs for routine maintenance, which takes place at the Railway workshops," the management said in a statement this evening.

Hybrid passenger trains

KRC did not, however, disclose the amount to be spent in acquiring the hybrid passenger trains and from which country they will be sourced.

Nairobi is one of the cities in the world with one of the worst traffic snarl-ups, underscoring the need to revamp the rail system and ease the hitches.

The current fleet of DMUs costs $15 million (Sh1.93 billion at the current exchange rate) and was bought from a Spanish firm, Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca.

The fleet comprised aging trains, leading to operational hitches which raises questions on whether taxpayers got value for money.

This will be Kenya's inaugural fleet of passenger trains with hybrid engines that can be powered by either electricity or diesel.

The current Standard Gauge Railway- Kenya's most modern train service and most expensive project- is diesel-powered.

Electric trains

Tanzania recently bought trains that are powered by either diesel or electric power, moving ahead of Kenya in the modernisation of the railway system.