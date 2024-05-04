Kenya on right path in agroecology ahead of fertiliser summit

The joy of every farmer is a bumper harvest but Kenyan farmers have had to grapple with declining yields due to a myriad of challenges threatening the country’s food security.

Climate change effects including prolonged drought, and unpredictable rains have hit hard smallholder farmers, who produce over 80 per cent of the food consumed in Kenya, negatively impacting agricultural production in the country.

Inputs such as fertiliser to be used by farmers in order to maximise agricultural productivity is also a big concern. As an essential component of agriculture, fertiliser plays a vital role in crop production by providing essential nutrients for plant growth.

In recent years, however, agroecology crusaders have blamed the overuse of chemical fertilisers for worsening an already bad situation.

Resources Oriented Development Initiative (Rodi) Kenya executive director Esther Bett says practicing agriculture in an ecological way, is the way to go.

She explains that agroecology, which favours use of biofertilisers, also involves working with nature to produce safe and healthy food while improving soil and water health, leaving the soil healthy and storing more water, micronutrients and carbon.

Ms Bett decries that a lot of chemical fertilisers have been used but production has reduced despite soil being left more acidic.

She argues that Kenyan soils are getting poorer and human health and biodiversity affected with over use of chemical fertilisers, toxic pesticides, soil erosion and monoculture with poor Kenyan farmers lacking extension services and support on types of fertilisers to use, when and how.

Use of biofertilisers

The Rodi boss says they have been training small scale farmers on making and use of biofertilisers as well as running trials with farmers on making and using biofertilisers.

“Africa soils need an African solution. Africa needs African seed and agroecology to survive. Agroecology is more sustainable in a broad way and conserves the environment. It also produces more food grown as a food forest,” says Ms Bett.

Biodiversity and Biosafety Association of Kenya (Biba Kenya) national coordinator Anne Maina adds that agroecology, which embraces the use of biofertiliser and biopesticides, will help tackle the challenges of nutrient deficiencies, biodiversity loss and soil fertility for the current and future generation of farmers.

She explains that biofertiliser differs from synthetic fertilisers as it comprises living organisms that build on soil organic matter that increase the supply of essential nutrients to plants.

Biofertilisers are substances that contain microorganisms, which when added to the soil, increase its fertility and promote plant growth.

Examples of biofertilisers include compost, vermi compost and fermented organic matter also known as bokashi while microorganisms used as biofertilisers are include Rhizobium, Azotobacter and Azospirilium.

Ms Maina points out that prolonged use of synthetic fertilisers degrades the soil by destroying the organic matter and carbon thus reducing crops yields.

She avers that dependence on synthetic fertilisers has led to low yield with harmful effects on the environment leading to loss of biodiversity and deforestation.

Promotion of agroecology

This has seen agriculture contribute about 40 percent of the greenhouse gas (GHC) emissions exacerbating the climate change effects seen in devastating droughts and floods.

“Industrial agriculture, hinged on synthetic fertilisers and toxic agrochemicals, has failed to deliver on hunger and poverty in Africa. We advocate for the promotion of agroecology which merges science with local knowledge, builds soil carbon, and empowers local food systems that are diverse, nutrient-rich, and culturally appropriate for current and future generations,” says Ms Maina.

She opines that Kenya is progressing very well in its transition to agroecology where at the national level, a draft national agroecology strategy has been taken through public participation and is at its final stages before enactment.

Meanwhile, Murang’a County became the first county to enact an Agroecology Policy and Act in 2022. Other counties like West Pokot, Makueni, Vihiga, Laikipia, Meru, Busia, Tharaka Nithi and Kiambu are at various stages of developing agroecology policies and strategies.

“The growth and appreciation of the use of biofertilisers has been further spurred by the rising costs of synthetic fertilisers which do not add organic matter to the soil. Farmers have reported increased yield and lower costs and they mostly use locally available materials to make their biofertilisers,” she points out.

Organic Agriculture Centre of Kenya (OACK) Executive Director David Karanja says that for the last 15 years, they have been successful in mobilising, training and creating awareness to over 20,000 smallholder farmers on the need to adopt and practice agroecology for improved livelihoods in Murang’a county and its environs.

Mr Karanja admits that biofertilisers alone are not sufficient in solving food insecurity in Kenya or Africa at large but when integrated with other agroecological practices, offers real solutions for food security in the continent.

Climate change challenges

He explains that OACK together with its sister company, Organic Kenya Limited, has been able to develop and package various biofertilisers enabling hundreds of farmers practice agroecology at ease.

For his part, Bio Gardening Innovations (Bogi) Programme Coordinator Ferdinand Wafula says his organisation, which operates mostly in Western Kenya, has been working with farmers and other stakeholders in creating awareness on alternative means of achieving soil fertility using ecological principles and practices.

Mr Wafula explains that agroecology is important in addressing climate change challenges and when applied on food production systems, increases absorption and sinking of greenhouse gases.

He points out that bioinputs do not harm the soil or water but instead contribute to increased biodiversity because of high quality nutrients as well as adding more life in the form of beneficial living organisms.

“We do it in Vihiga and Kakamega, and are proud to have involved 500 smallholder farmers in training that focus on alternative inputs that can be produced at farm level,” says Mr Wafula.

The agroecology proponents spoke ahead of the African Union will host the Africa fertiliser and soil health summit to be in Nairobi between May 7 and 9, 2024 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

The summit aims to bring together relevant stakeholders to highlight the crucial role of fertiliser and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and agree on a 10-year African fertiliser and soil health action plan.